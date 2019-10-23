TN State Board exam duration increased by 30 minutes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Now on, students of class X, XI and XII State board examinations will get three hours to write their papers. The State government on Tuesday increased the board examination time for these three classes by 30 minutes.

Earlier, students were given two and half hours to write their papers but from April 2020, they will be given three hours. A GO regarding this was issued by the directorate of government examinations on Tuesday.

“The students will be appearing for the board examinations as per a new syllabus in 2020. To make them more comfortable, a decision was taken to increase the examination time. Besides, we have been receiving requests from students also to increase the same,” said C Usharani, director of government examinations.



According to the GO, the board examinations will start at 10.15 am and conclude by 1.15pm. The students will be given question papers 15 minutes earlier, at 10 am itself. They will get 10 minutes to read the question paper while five minutes from 10.10 am to 10.15 am will be used for verification of the candidates’ particulars.

The students are extremely happy with the development.“Our syllabus was revamped recently and we genuinely wanted more time so that we can finish our paper properly. I am happy that authorities have paid heed to our appeals,” said S Aravindan, a class XII student. Educationists have also claimed that the move will benefit the students.

“If more examination time is given to the students then definitely they will get more time to focus on their answers,” said Prince Gajendra Babu, an educational consultant.