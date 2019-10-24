Cadre told not to erect banners, AIADMK tells High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The AIADMK told the Madras High Court on Wednesday that it had already advised its cadre, functionaries and lower-level leaders not to erect banners illegally, causing hindrance to the general public. A submission was made by party organising secretary JCD Prabhakar in a sworn-affidavit filed before the court.

On December 19, 2018, party leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam instructed the cadre not to erect illegal hoardings, following the HC order earlier in that month. Similarly, following the recent HC orders in the wake of the death of 23-year-old techie Subashri, the party issued another statement reiterating its earlier stand on erection of banners, said the affidavit.