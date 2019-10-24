DK man Karappan booked for 'attack' on gods

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: City Police registered a case against a member of Dravidar Kazhakam who making derogatory comments against Hindu gods while at an event in a private hotel in Peelamedu on September 29.

Karappan, who runs a textile shop in Sirumugai, has been booked under sections 295A (intended to outrage religious feelings) and 505(1)B (with intent to incite, or which is likely to incite, any class or community) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The action was taken based on a complaint by one Nirmalkumar (19), a member of Hindu Munnani from Avarampalayam.

There was quite some outrage over Karappan’s speech after a video of it was circulated on social media.

Members of Hindu outfits demanded an apology and BJP’s H Raja, via a tweet, asked people to boycott the man’s textile shop. Following his tweet, campaigns for and against Karappan surfaced on the platform.

Having booked a case against him, the investigating police said that they are making an effort to arrest him.