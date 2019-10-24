Magistrate told to explain bail to cheating accused

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has called for an explanation from a magistrate in Salem, who had granted bail to two accused in a money racket that involves crores of rupees. Justice C V Karthikeyan, who gave the direction on Wednesday, also directed the High Court Registrar-General to call for the records pertaining to the case. The case has been adjourned till November 5.

The HC issued the directions when it heard anticipatory bail petitions filed by other accused in the same case that is being investigated by the Salem police. During the arguments, State Public Prosecutor A Natarajan made submissions wondering as to how the magistrate had granted bail to the first and second accused.

For lending Rs 8 lakh as loan to the poor farmers, the accused had obtained the power-of-attorney in the names of their benamis to sell properties worth about Rs 6 crore. More than four cases of similar nature had been registered against them, the public prosecutor said. Natarajan also urged the HC to call for an explanation from the magistrate and the records relating to the cases, which the judge conceded.