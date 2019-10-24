Ranking of education institutions slammed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The top higher education institutes of the country are not in the global ranking lists because they are not following the parameters of corporate profit-seeking capitalists, said educationist Anil Sadgopal. He also stressed that people should feel proud that none of the famous higher educational institutes of India are ranked high in global ranking lists - instead of feeling embarrassed about it.

Noted activist and educationist Sadgopal was in the city on Wednesday, to launch a book titled ‘In Search of Education’ – a response to the draft National Educational Policy 2019, written by vice-chancellor of JSS Science and Technology University, Mysore, L Jawahar Nesan.

Delivering the keynote address at the event, Sadgopal opposed the promotion of a ranking system and said that the institutes should come out of the phobia and inferiority complex of the ranking lists. Stating that ranking is a marketing tool, Sadgopal criticized the draft NEP and said the policy has been drafted with a motto to produce enslaved minds that can serve only corporates and does not focus on producing intellectuals who can contribute to society’s betterment.