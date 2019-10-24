Tamil Nadu gets e-Panchayat Puraskar award

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Centre on Wednesday conferred the ‘e-Panchayat Puraskar award’ on Tamil Nadu for being the top performing State in facilitating the use of Informational and Communication Technology tools (ICT) in third-tier cities. Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani received the award from Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Narendra Singh Tomar.

‘’All village panchayats in Tamil Nadu have been well established with computers and connectivity. Now, we have a plan to engage data entry operators for every panchayat from the local community,’’ said Velumani, speaking on the occasion.

He said the Jal Shakti Abhiyan scheme was implemented in a mission mode to create awareness of water conservation in 541 revenue firkas coming under 249 rural blocks and 5,807 village panchayats in the State. The Minister thanked the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj and the Union Minister for conferring the first prize on TN for facilitating use of ICT tools and 10 other national awards under various categories from the district-level to panchayat-level.