Tension at Arakkonam station after woman ‘pushed off’ train

Tension prevailed at Arakkonam railway station on Wednesday when a woman was allegedly pushed down while boarding a moving train.

People at Arakkonam station in a scuffle with passengers | Express

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Tension prevailed at Arakkonam railway station on Wednesday when a woman was allegedly pushed down while boarding a moving train. The woman was trying to board the S-6 coach of the Trivandrum-Silchar Express at Arakkonam when some passengers standing near the door pushed her down.

“Seeing the woman fall down on the platform, a group of passengers rushed to her aid. They picked a quarrel with those inside the coach, all of whom were from northern States. A minor scuffle ensued,” sources stated. Personnel belonging to Government Railway Police (GRP) rushed to the spot and pacified the passengers.

The train was stopped for 15 minutes. A GRP officer said no complaint was received from the woman or any other passenger. The officer said the woman boarded the train and reached Chennai where she went to a private hospital for treatment. However, her identity has not been revealed.

Train was stopped for 15 minutes 
The Trivandrum-Silchar Express had to be stopped for 15 minutes owing to the tension at the Arakkonam railway station. The woman finally boarded the train.

