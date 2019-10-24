Home States Tamil Nadu

Two, including founder of children's home, held for sexually assaulting child

The district police on Wednesday arrested two persons, including founder-cum-trustee of a children's home located in Thondamanpatti, for allegedly assaulting a 10-year-old girl sexually.

Published: 24th October 2019

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The district police on Wednesday arrested two persons, including founder-cum-trustee of a children's home located in Thondamanpatti, for allegedly assaulting a 10-year-old girl sexually. The incident came to light after the girl was admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH). Sources said that the girl's mother, a widow and a worker at bakery, enrolled the child at the home owing to financial difficulties. Since October 13, the girl was found exhausted and her mother was alerted. The woman took her to a private hospital on October 15 and later to Government Rajaji Hospital, where doctors found that the child was sexually assaulted multiple times. When questioned, the girl told her mother about the two suspects who sexually assaulted her.

On information, Chairman of Madurai District Child Welfare Committee M Vijayasaravanan and his team inspected the home and shifted its inmates -- 11 girls and 8 boys --  to other facilities. Based on a complaint lodged by the mother of the girl, M Chatrapatti police registered case against the suspects under provisions of the POCSO Act. This is the second such incident involving a children's home in the district in three months.

