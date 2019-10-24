Vellore road infrastructure to be improved at cost of Rs 95 crore

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

VELLORE: Road infrastructure facility in Vellore district will get a boost as the government has given nod for improvement and maintenance works at a cost of Rs. 95 crore.

Construction of median, culverts and widening will be held under the project across the district.

A culvert will come up near the railway gate at Konavattam in the outskirts of the city at a cost of Rs 50 lakh. The area is prone to flooding during rains, even inundating habitations. So, the authorities of the Highways Department chalked out a plan to erect a culvert in order to let the water flow without any hindrance, according to a senior officer.

“Widening works will be carried out between Sripuram Golden Temple and Tarvazhi Road where the existing road will be widened to 7 meters from 5.5 meters. Banavaram-Senthamangalam stretch will be widened at a cost of Rs 7 crore while Panapakkam-Pallur road will be expanded at an estimate of Rs. 5.5 crore,” the officer told Express.

The Kangayanallur Road is also going to be widened during the current year.

Median to ensure the safety of motorists will be come up on Chittoor Road while tank bund straightening work will be done on Ponnai-Tiruvalam stretch.

The official said a GO in this regard was issued in August and tender submission was completed. It would shortly be scrutinized before being approved after getting due permission from the Chief Engineer of Highways Department and the State government.

He hoped to finish the procedures in a month’s time and start works in December.