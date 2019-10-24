Home States Tamil Nadu

Vellore road infrastructure to be improved at cost of Rs 95 crore

Since the area is prone to flooding during rains, authorities of the Highways Department chalked out a plan to erect a culvert in order to let the water flow without any hindrance.

Published: 24th October 2019 06:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 06:39 PM   |  A+A-

Construction of median, culverts and widening will be held under the project across Vellore.

Construction of median, culverts and widening will be held under the project across Vellore. (Photo | EPS)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

VELLORE: Road infrastructure facility in Vellore district will get a boost as the government has given nod for improvement and maintenance works at a cost of Rs. 95 crore.

Construction of median, culverts and widening will be held under the project across the district.

A culvert will come up near the railway gate at Konavattam in the outskirts of the city at a cost of Rs 50 lakh. The area is prone to flooding during rains, even inundating habitations. So, the authorities of the Highways Department chalked out a plan to erect a culvert in order to let the water flow without any hindrance, according to a senior officer.

“Widening works will be carried out between Sripuram Golden Temple and Tarvazhi Road where the existing road will be widened to 7 meters from 5.5 meters. Banavaram-Senthamangalam stretch will be widened at a cost of Rs 7 crore while Panapakkam-Pallur road will be expanded at an estimate of Rs. 5.5 crore,” the officer told Express.

The Kangayanallur Road is also going to be widened during the current year.

Median to ensure the safety of motorists will be come up on Chittoor Road while tank bund straightening work will be done on Ponnai-Tiruvalam stretch.

The official said a GO in this regard was issued in August and tender submission was completed. It would shortly be scrutinized before being approved after getting due permission from the Chief Engineer of Highways Department and the State government.

He hoped to finish the procedures in a month’s time and start works in December.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vellore road infrastructure Vellore Vellore roads Konavattam
India Matters
Security personnel in Srinagarn. ( File Photo | AP)
'How many days you want restrictions in Kashmir', SC asks Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army, NASSCOM ink deal to train war veterans
Pilgrims at the Kartarpur shrine (Photo | EPS)
Online registration for Kartarpur pilgrimage starts
Baba Ramdev (File photo)
Court directs FB, Google, Twitter to remove videos defaming Baba Ramdev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala bypolls: UDF's TJ Vinod wins Ernakulam constituency by 3673 votes
Kerala bypolls: CPM wrests Vatiyoorkavu seat from Congress
Gallery
Though Congress-led UDF secured three seats in the five Assembly by-elections, the CPM-led LDF wrested one additional seat in the Kerala Assembly, taking its tally to 93. (Photo| B P Deepu, EPS)
Kerala bypolls 2019: VK Prasanth to Shanimol Usman, here are all winners
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp