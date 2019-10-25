Home States Tamil Nadu

17000 government doctors on strike in Tamil Nadu, patients suffer

The doctors are demanding pay parity with their counterparts in the central government along with non-reduction of the number of doctors and time-bound promotion to be implemented.
 

Published: 25th October 2019 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

doctor strike

Doctors on indefinite strike demanding pay parity with their central government counterparts. (Photo | EPS / Satish Babu)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Thousands of patients in both out- and in- patients department in government hospitals in Tamil Nadu were affected as around 17,000 doctors went on an indefinite strike from Friday demanding pay parity.

Besides pay parity with their counterparts in the central government, they are also demanding non-reduction of the number of doctors and time-bound promotion to be implemented.

DMK President M.K.Stalin on Friday urged the Tamil Nadu government to hold talks with the striking doctors and find a solution.

In a statement issued here, Stalin said despite giving a written representation by the doctors, the government has not acted.

Stalin condemned Chief Minister K.Palaniswami for forcing the government doctors to go on strike.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly also urged the striking doctors to hold talks with the government and find a solution and not to resort to strikes.

The striking doctors had said in-patients will not be attended to unless it is an emergency.

According to the striking doctors, life-saving/medical/surgical emergencies will be attended.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil nadu doctors strike
India Matters
A plea was sought to allow women into mosques on grounds that denial amounted to violation of various fundamental rights.
Plea for entry of Muslim women into mosques, SC seeks Centre's response
For representational purpose
UP police constable booked for giving wife triple talaq
The eight-member delegation which included members from  Jamia Misbahul Hudha Arabic College.
Islamic college donates 20 acres of land for medical college in TN
Ghulam Mohammad Wani, a mason, said he is finding it hard to fulfil his contractual obligations due to the rise in wages of local labourers after August 5. ( Image for representational purposes. )
Private construction work in full swing in J&K, but building costs soar high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vijay starrer Bigil has hit the screens on Friday, October 25.
Bigil: Vijay fans create ruckus after Krishnagiri midnight show gets cancelled
Kerala bypolls: UDF's TJ Vinod wins Ernakulam constituency by 3673 votes
Gallery
It's the end of another election season and here's a look at the celebratory moments from the Assembly elections and the bypolls from various states. (Photo | PTI and Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Sweet victory: Winning moments from the assembly elections and bypolls!
Though Congress-led UDF secured three seats in the five Assembly by-elections, the CPM-led LDF wrested one additional seat in the Kerala Assembly, taking its tally to 93. (Photo| B P Deepu, EPS)
Kerala bypolls 2019: VK Prasanth to Shanimol Usman, here are all winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp