Home States Tamil Nadu

Did PT boycott boost AIADMK margin?

Narayanan polled 95,377 votes, 33,445 more than Manoharan’s tally.

Published: 25th October 2019 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

Supporters of V Narayanan celebrating the AIADMK’s victory in Nanguneri by-election on Thursday | V Karthikalagu

By Thinakaran Rajamani
Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Nanguneri and Vikravandi were touted as the prelude to the next Assembly election. The Opposition fired volley after volley, calling into question the credibility of the incumbents, hoping that the constant barrage would dent the dispensation’s standing among the electorate. When V Narayanan (AIADMK) on Thursday beat his closest rival Ruby Manoharan (Congress), the incumbents’ stand that their welfare schemes would see them through was vindicated.

Narayanan polled 95,377 votes, 33,445 more than Manoharan’s tally. What makes the numbers stand in stark contrast is the fact that a little over six months ago, the DMK-Congress combine polled 34,710 more votes than the AIADMK in the Nanguneri Assembly segment alone during the parliamentary election.

Political observers credit Edappadi K Palaniswami’s campaign strategy for the shift. Palaniswami pegged his hustings on Nanguneri MLA H Vasanthakumar’s resignation to become an MP; that Ruby Manoharan was flown into the segment from Chennai too was tapped appropriately, believes a professor of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University. The whirlwind campaign by the chief minister, who roped in heavyweight ministers as well, struck a chord with the masses.

Help also arrived from unexpected quarters. A district-level office bearer of AIADMK claimed that the poll boycott by the Devendrakula Vellalar (DKV) community benefited the AIADMK. “In the earlier elections, the DMK-Congress alliance polled more votes than the AIADMK in the DKV belt. This did not go unnoticed by the top brass, which is why they did not go out of their way to appease Dr Krishnasamy,” he said. Breaching the Congress bastion required the grassroots to pitch in their bit.

The importance of the seat could be assessed by what one of the cadre told TNIE. “The electorate under booth 205 was against us. We patiently explained the various schemes implemented by our government, the myriad projects in the pipeline and the importance of having an MLA from the party in power. At one point we made ourselves understood and this victory is the result,” he said.

This one-to-one approach also was devised by the top brass. Tirunelveli Rural District Secretary KRP Prabhakaran says, “An MLA from the party in power could achieve more than any other candidate and this was conveyed to the electorate.” Thursday’s result triggered early Deepavali celebrations, with the AIADMK cadre distributing sweets across the town. Crackers were burst in various locations, including Kalakkad, Sermapandi, Kadayam, and even the party office near New Bus Stand.

AIADMK happy
A one-to-one approach also was devised by the top brass. Tirunelveli Rural District Secretary Prabhakaran says, “An MLA from the party in power could achieve more than any other candidate and this was conveyed to the electorate.” 

33,445 votes Narayanan secured over Congress candidate.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vikravandi Nanguneri
India Matters
A plea was sought to allow women into mosques on grounds that denial amounted to violation of various fundamental rights.
Plea for entry of Muslim women into mosques, SC seeks Centre's response
For representational purpose
UP police constable booked for giving wife triple talaq
The eight-member delegation which included members from  Jamia Misbahul Hudha Arabic College.
Islamic college donates 20 acres of land for medical college in TN
Ghulam Mohammad Wani, a mason, said he is finding it hard to fulfil his contractual obligations due to the rise in wages of local labourers after August 5. ( Image for representational purposes. )
Private construction work in full swing in J&K, but building costs soar high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vijay starrer Bigil has hit the screens on Friday, October 25.
Bigil: Vijay fans create ruckus after Krishnagiri midnight show gets cancelled
Kerala bypolls: UDF's TJ Vinod wins Ernakulam constituency by 3673 votes
Gallery
It's the end of another election season and here's a look at the celebratory moments from the Assembly elections and the bypolls from various states. (Photo | PTI and Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Sweet victory: Winning moments from the assembly elections and bypolls!
Though Congress-led UDF secured three seats in the five Assembly by-elections, the CPM-led LDF wrested one additional seat in the Kerala Assembly, taking its tally to 93. (Photo| B P Deepu, EPS)
Kerala bypolls 2019: VK Prasanth to Shanimol Usman, here are all winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp