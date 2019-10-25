DMK, allies thank voters of 2 constituencies

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The principal opposition DMK and its alliance parties on Thursday thanked the people, who voted for the DMK and Congress candidates in the Vikravandi and Nanguneri Assembly by-elections. In a release, DMK president MK Stalin said, “The DMK accepts the people’s verdict. While we thank the voters who voted for us, we will continue working to gain confidence of those who have forgotten to vote (for the DMK alliance)”.

CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan has extended thanks to the voters and also cadre and functionaries of alliance parties. Saying that the BJP was defeated in the five Assembly constituencies in Kerala where a by-election was held last week, he called it a setback to the party. TNCC president KS Alagiri has also thanked the voters and cadre and leaders of alliance parties. CPI state secretary R Mutharasan has thanked the voters of the constituencies.