Efforts on to rescue two-year-old boy who fell in Tamil Nadu borewell

JAYAKUMAR MADALA By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Scenes from the Tamil flick 'Aram' played out at a village in Manapparai on Friday night where a two-year-old boy got trapped in a bore well pit and was battling for life.

Anxiety gripped residents of Nadukkatupatti village as news spread about Sujith Wilson getting trapped in the pit in front of his house. The incident happened around 6 pm. The incident came to light when the boy's parents Britto Arogiyaraj and Kalairani found the toddler missing, and came out of the house searching for him. The bore well, locals said, was dug five years ago.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Tiruchy rushed to the spot. The team deployed five excavators to dig a tunnel parallel to the borewell so that personnel could crawl and bring the boy out. But the attempt hit a dead end after the bedrock was reached. The borewell is 600 ft deep and the boy is stuck around the 30-feet mark.

Two-year-old Sujith (Photo | EPS)

The team then lowered a rope hoping the boy would catch it, as he moved his hand every time someone called him out from the ground. Even that attempt failed as the officials could not loop the knot around the boy's hand.

In the third attempt, the rescue team lowered a metallic pipe with a chain and hook arrangement so that the boy could catch it. As the officials were dropping pipes, his father, mason by profession in despair kept repeating 'Sujith Sujith' into the bore well, to keep him conscious. Doctors meanwhile kept pumping oxygen into that pit to help the boy breathe freely.

Ministers Vellamandi N Natarajan, S Valarmathi, and Dr C Vijayabaskar, District Collector S Sivarasu and Superintendent of Police Ziaul Haque were also at the spot overseeing rescue operation.