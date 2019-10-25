Home States Tamil Nadu

HC acquits mentally-ill man accused of murder 

Psychiatrist tells court that Kumar suffers from schizophrenia  

Published: 25th October 2019 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court acquitted a murder convict taking into consideration that he has been suffering from mental disorder (schizophrenia). A division bench comprising Justices S Vaidyanathan and N Anand Venkatesh passed the order by allowing an appeal filed by the convict Kumar alias Selvakumar, challenging the conviction and life sentence awarded to him by Tirunelveli Sessions Judge in 2014 for murdering one Mahesh in 2009. Kumar had hacked Mahesh to death after the latter refused to lend him Rs 50.

The Judges noted that Kumar had been receiving treatment for schizophrenia even before the crime. They also recorded the testimony of the psychiatrist who had been giving treatment to Kumar. The psychiatrist deposed that Kumar has been suffering from schizophrenia for nearly about seven and a half years and that a schizophrenia patient would be unaware of his/her own actions. 

Therefore, the Judges held that Kumar was entitled to the benefit under Indian Penal Code  Section 84 that states that nothing is an offence which is done by a person who, at the time of doing it, by reason of unsoundness of mind, is incapable of knowing the nature of the act, or that he is doing what is either wrong or contrary to law.

They acquitted him from the case with directions to his family to monitor and take care of him and not to allow him to cause any injury to third parties. They opined that schizophrenia patients should not be isolated and they should be encouraged, motivated and involved in all social functions.

‘Unaware of his own actions’
The psychiatrist deposed that Kumar has been suffering from schizophrenia for nearly about seven and a half years and that a schizophrenia patient would be unaware of his/her own actions

Court’s directions
The judges acquitted him  with directions to his family to monitor and take care of him and not to allow him to cause any injury to third parties

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
A plea was sought to allow women into mosques on grounds that denial amounted to violation of various fundamental rights.
Plea for entry of Muslim women into mosques, SC seeks Centre's response
For representational purpose
UP police constable booked for giving wife triple talaq
The eight-member delegation which included members from  Jamia Misbahul Hudha Arabic College.
Islamic college donates 20 acres of land for medical college in TN
Ghulam Mohammad Wani, a mason, said he is finding it hard to fulfil his contractual obligations due to the rise in wages of local labourers after August 5. ( Image for representational purposes. )
Private construction work in full swing in J&K, but building costs soar high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vijay starrer Bigil has hit the screens on Friday, October 25.
Bigil: Vijay fans create ruckus after Krishnagiri midnight show gets cancelled
Kerala bypolls: UDF's TJ Vinod wins Ernakulam constituency by 3673 votes
Gallery
It's the end of another election season and here's a look at the celebratory moments from the Assembly elections and the bypolls from various states. (Photo | PTI and Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Sweet victory: Winning moments from the assembly elections and bypolls!
Though Congress-led UDF secured three seats in the five Assembly by-elections, the CPM-led LDF wrested one additional seat in the Kerala Assembly, taking its tally to 93. (Photo| B P Deepu, EPS)
Kerala bypolls 2019: VK Prasanth to Shanimol Usman, here are all winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp