HC upholds dismissal of bus conductor

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Holding that an allegation of misappropriation of funds by a State Transport Corporation conductor cannot be viewed leniently, the Madras High Court has upheld the orders of the Corporation in Salem dismissing him from service.

Justice S M Subramaniam made the observation while allowing a writ petition from the transport undertaking challenging the orders of July 6, 2004 of the Labour Court at Salem, which reinstated P Manimaran in service with 25 per cent backwages.

There is no error in imposing the punishment of dismissal as the charges were proved. Such allegations of misappropriation cannot be viewed leniently and that too, when he had put in hardly two years service, the judge said.

“This court has no hesitation in coming to the conclusion that the Labour Court has committed an error in passing the award of reinstatement with 25 per cent backwages with effect from March 9,onwards. Consequently, the award of the Labour Court dated July 6, 2004 is quashed and accordingly, the writ petition stands allowed,” the judge said.

Bail plea dismissed as withdrawn by S Jayagopal

Chennai: The Madras HC on Thursday dismissed as withdrawn a bail petition filed by AIADMK’s S Jayagopal and his relative Meganathan. Their counsel pleaded Justice C V Karthikeyan to permit them to withdraw the plea. Subashri (23), a techie, was crushed to death when a banner erected by Jayagopal in connection with his son’s wedding fell on her when she was riding a two-wheeler at Pallikaranai on September 12.

She lost balance and fell on the road and was run over by a water tanker. In his bail application, Jayagopal claimed he did not erect the banner. Some party cadre had put up the banner out of love and affection and local police had falsely included his name in FIR.