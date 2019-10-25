Home States Tamil Nadu

Obtain thumb impression of all medical students: Madras HC

Court asked NTA to clarify the procedure followed when students enter exam hall 

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the CB-CID along with the Forensic Department to visit deemed universities and obtain thumb impressions of the medical students admitted this year, in the presence of the Deans or Principals concerned and get the process videographed.

The bench comprising Justices N Kirubakaran and P Velmurugan issued the direction as only the fingerprints of students in government and private colleges were obtained, but not those admitted in deemed universities. It passed the interim order on the plea moved by S Dheeran of Coimbatore, seeking direction to the government to undertake proper counselling and mop-up procedure to fill 207 management quota seats available due to non-filling of NRI quota seats. 

The court also suo motu impleaded the Director of Finger Print Bureau, Chennai as an expert is required for the process of comparing the thumb impressions. The court has directed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to clarify its position on the procedure followed at the time of allowing the students to enter the examination hall and also come out with information to answer the question whether the fingerprints of the students, who were admitted for examination, had been obtained manually by using ink or through the biometric method. The NTA had submitted only the details of the thumb impressions of the 4,250 candidates admitted in government and private medical colleges in Tamil Nadu.

2nd-yr also under scanner
Chennai: Officials are planning to reverify certificates of all second-year MBBS students following cases of suspected impersonation last year too. A senior official told Express, “ We will be verifying documents of all 2nd-year students just like we did in the case of first year. We received an anonymous email claiming a 2nd-year student at MMC also indulged in impersonation. We found out he had written NEET in Bihar, that too in Hindi. But, when the dean called him to sign or write a sentence in Hindi, he could not. So, the dean filed a complaint with police”. 

