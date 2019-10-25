This is just a trailer: CM Palaniswami

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The AIADMK victory in bypolls is just a forerunner to the party’s prospects in 2021 Assembly elections, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Thursday, after the results were announced. Palaniswami was beaming with joy when he arrived at the party headquarters.

“We promised only what we can fulfil. The people believed in our words and voted us. DMK, on the other hand invested in false promises,” he said.

Palaniswami said the people had reposed faith in the government after seeing the developmental and welfare schemes being implemented. Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam echoed similar views. Later, in a joint statement, both said the victory had proved that the ‘Two Leaves’ symbol was the most loved one in Tamil Nadu.

On whether the bypoll victory would usher in any changes in the AIADMK-led alliance, the CM said, “Our present alliance will continue in the coming days too. We respect the alliance dharma and will act accordingly. Only because of our coordinated work, such a massive victory has become possible.”