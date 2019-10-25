Home States Tamil Nadu

Twin win makes EPS more formidable ahead of 2021

Pundits say AIADMK will have better bargaining power when it begins seat-sharing talks with allies for local body polls

Published: 25th October 2019 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

AIADMK cadre offering sweets to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami after the results were declared, at AIADMK party office in Royapettah

AIADMK cadre offering sweets to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami after the results were declared, at AIADMK party office in Royapettah. ( Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The substantial victory in Vikravandi and Nanguneri bypolls has come as a morale booster for AIADMK, proving Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s mettle as an efficient organiser.

Besides, the results have strengthened the stability of his government, and are being considered as an endorsement of his governance. The victory is expected to boost the Chief Minister’s image within his party. 

As a result, pundits say, AIADMK will have better bargaining power when it begins seat-sharing talks with allies for the ensuing local body elections. It was widely speculated that Puthiya Tamilagam deciding to boycott the elections would hurt its ally AIADMK’s prospects in Nanguneri, where it has a significant presence. However, AIADMK still won by a comfortable margin of over 30,000 votes.  

In the 234-member Assembly, the AIADMK has increased its strength from 123 to 125 (including the Speaker) while the DMK’s strength has come down to 100 MLAs.  The strength of the Congress too has come down to seven.

Ever since AC Shanmugam, who contested as part of the ruling alliance, was narrowly defeated from the Vellore parliamentary seat, Palaniswami has been speculating a big change in the mindset of the electorate within the next two months. He had also said the change would reflect in the bypolls. He has been proven right. 

“After the death of Amma (J Jayalalithaa), there was a notion that the party had become weak, and that it lacked coordination while facing elections. That image has been thwarted by this victory,” says Avadi P Kumar, AIADMK spokesperson. Kumar also underscored that the candidates fielded by the party were not big personalities, but those who rose from humble beginnings. “But, everyone in the party supported and worked for them. All ministers camped in the areas allotted to them and mingled with people. 

“Further, these by-elections have also proved that Amma has left behind efficient functionaries and cadre who have compensated her absence,” he says. Political analyst Raveenthran Thuraisamy says “The AIADMK’s victory in the by-elections has proved that Edappadi K Palaniswami is an efficient organiser. It will increase his stakes in the party further.” 

He says that ahead of the by-elections, despite the threat by Puthiya Tamilagam (PT) to boycott the by-elections, the Chief Minister refused to budge with regard to its demand.

“By adopting a strategic silence, knowing there will be big opposition to the matter, Palaniswami refrained from antagonising any group on the issue of renaming certain subsects of Devendrakula Vellalars, while removing them from the SC list. Further, he made it clear through his cabinet colleagues that VK Sasikala would not be readmitted to AIADMK.” 

Defying speculation

It was widely speculated that Puthiya Tamilagam deciding to boycott the elections would hurt its ally AIADMK’s prospects in Nanguneri, where it has a significant presence. However, AIADMK still won by a comfortable margin 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vikravandi Nanguneri bypolls Edappadi K Palaniswami AIADMK
India Matters
A plea was sought to allow women into mosques on grounds that denial amounted to violation of various fundamental rights.
Plea for entry of Muslim women into mosques, SC seeks Centre's response
For representational purpose
UP police constable booked for giving wife triple talaq
The eight-member delegation which included members from  Jamia Misbahul Hudha Arabic College.
Islamic college donates 20 acres of land for medical college in TN
Ghulam Mohammad Wani, a mason, said he is finding it hard to fulfil his contractual obligations due to the rise in wages of local labourers after August 5. ( Image for representational purposes. )
Private construction work in full swing in J&K, but building costs soar high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vijay starrer Bigil has hit the screens on Friday, October 25.
Bigil: Vijay fans create ruckus after Krishnagiri midnight show gets cancelled
Kerala bypolls: UDF's TJ Vinod wins Ernakulam constituency by 3673 votes
Gallery
It's the end of another election season and here's a look at the celebratory moments from the Assembly elections and the bypolls from various states. (Photo | PTI and Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Sweet victory: Winning moments from the assembly elections and bypolls!
Though Congress-led UDF secured three seats in the five Assembly by-elections, the CPM-led LDF wrested one additional seat in the Kerala Assembly, taking its tally to 93. (Photo| B P Deepu, EPS)
Kerala bypolls 2019: VK Prasanth to Shanimol Usman, here are all winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp