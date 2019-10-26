AIADMK objects to AMMK using Jaya’s name, pic in flag

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The AIADMK has registered its objection with the Election Commission (EC) against Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, led by TTV Dhinakaran, using the picture of the late leader J Jayalalithaa, her name and the three-colour party flag resembling that of AIADMK’s. A written submission in this regard was made to EC on Thursday.

In support of the claim for registering AMMK as a political party, 100 functionaries have submitted affidavit before the EC. However, during the recent period, most of them have joined other political parties. As such, the AIADMK has urged EC to summon them and to ascertain whether they still swear by their affidavit and support AMMK.

Meanwhile, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar too objected to AMMK using the portrait and name of Jayalalithaa. “What moral right they have to name their party after Amma (Jayalalithaa)? They were expelled from the party by Amma long ago. They cannot use the picture of Amma in their party flag. Instead, they could use the picture of VK Sasikala and name the party after her.”