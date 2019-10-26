All flights to Tiruchy full as natives return home for Diwali

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: With a day left for the festival of lights, most international and domestic flights to Tiruchy are full. “Flights from Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Dubai and Sharjah are full, while international flights from Tiruchy are recording only a 50 to 60 per cent occupancy. This trend would change from Monday,” an airline source said.



Travel agents in the city, expect international flights from Tiruchy, would be full for the next 10 days.



“Most international passengers would have booked their return tickets. Therefore, we expect 100 per cent passenger loads for international flights from Tiruchy from Monday,” a leading agency said.



Most travel agents avoided saying much about fares though. "We cannot say anything about the fares. They can change any minute, especially in festival season," an agent said.



Airline sources said the situation was similar on domestic flights from Tiruchy. Sources said IndiGo this year has used the A320 aircraft to accommodate more passengers on its last flight to Chennai.



"Though IndiGo was using a 72-seater ATR aircraft for its 8.10 pm flight to Chennai, it would not be enough to accommodate the number of passengers during festival time. Last year, the airline found it did not have space to accommodate all baggage in the ATR aircraft. So, the plane reached Tiruchy without some baggage and the airline later delivered luggage to passengers’ homes. As this led to criticism, this Deepavali they used the Airbus A320 to avoid a repeat of the situation. This aircraft can accommodate about 180 passengers. They would be using the Airbus A320 for operations between Tiruchy and Chennai up to October 27,” a source said.