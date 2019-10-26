EPS, OPS greet PM Modi for BJP’s wins in Maharashtra, Haryana

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on BJP’s win in the Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana. Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, in his message said that his hectic electoral campaigning and untiring efforts in these two States had yielded the desired results. Panneerselvam also wrote a letter to BJP working president JP Nadda congratulating him for the victory in the two states.