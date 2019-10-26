Home States Tamil Nadu

Rescue operation on to save two-year-old who fell into Tamil Nadu borewell

Thousands of people from neighbouring villages and districts flocked to the area after Sujith fell into a 600-feet borewell in front of his house. 

Published: 26th October 2019 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 10:08 PM   |  A+A-

Rescue operations are in full flow to rescue Sujith alive. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By JAYAKUMAR MADALA
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite rescue operations stretching overnight, the fire and rescue department are yet to retrieve the two-year-old toddler who fell into a borewell in Tamil Nadu's Nadukkatupatti village near Tiruchy on Friday night. 

Thousands of people from neighbouring villages and districts flocked to the area after Sujith fell into a 600-feet borewell in front of his house when he was playing with his cousins. 

With fire and rescue officials unable to retrieve the boy, NDRF and SDRF teams were brought into action. However, he continues to be trapped. 

"It is very difficult to get hold of the hands of the boy as they are bent and submerged in mud. We are trying our best. Once we get a good grip, we can easily rescue him," said an officer involved in the rescue. 

While officials continue the rescue work, villagers are waiting anxiously in the hope of seeing Sujith alive. "He has been a fighter and he fought through the entire night. We surely know he would come up and charm the entire family," said Paul Chander, a resident.

ALSO WATCH: Two-year-old boy slips into Tamil Nadu borewell, rescue ops underway

In the overnight rescue operation, NGO groups from several places including Tiruchy, Coimbatore, Namakkal and Madurai came with their indigenous machines to rescue the boy. However, the officials failed to lift the toddler despite locking him with a rope three times. 

The two-year-old toddler stuck inside a borewell in Tamil Nadu's Nadukkatupatti village.     
( Photo | EPS )

The incident came to light when the boy's parents Britto Arogiyaraj and Kalamary found the toddler missing and came out of the house searching for him. The borewell, locals said, was dug five years ago.

Explaining the situation, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said, "With high skills and hard work we managed to tie both his hands with ropes. However, the gentle hands and sweaty nature did not help our cause. We lost grip of them three times."

While Sujith was initially spotted at the depth of 27 feet, he later sunk as low as 70 feet. "Due to the vibration from the extraction of mud from nearby, the boy gradually started going down. By the wee hours he was at around 68 feet," said the Health Minister. 

Rescue operations underway to save Sujith. (Photo| EPS)

He also added, "The repeated attempts drifted the sand from the sides of borewell. But in the morning he was covered with mud for one inch. And we have not received any signs from him from 5 am." 

With rescue officials left with very few options, several teams including NDRF, SDRF and workers from NLC India Limited were rushed to the spot. 

Several government officials including minister Vellamandi N Natarajan, S Valarmathi and C Vijayabaskar have also arrived at the village.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu borewell Sujith Sujith Wilson borewell kids
India Matters
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro gives a speech during the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing (Photo| AP)
Indians can soon visit Brazil without visas, says President Jair Bolsonaro
Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC gives three months time for telcos to pay Rs 92,000 crore dues
For representational purposes
Pass-fail system to return in Bengal schools in classes 5,8
The development comes at a time when the government has decided that tuition fee for half the MBBS seats in private medical colleges will be regulated. (Photo | EPS)
Pvt medical colleges can charge only first-year fee: Health ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations are in full flow to rescue Sujith alive. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Two-year-old boy slips into Tamil Nadu borewell, rescue ops underway
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)
One washed away, reservoirs full, first flood warning issued in Krishna district
Gallery
It's a trope yesteryear Bollywood films have seen a lot - the philandering husband and the ever-suffering wife, and the 'other' woman in his life. While some filmmakers have dealt with the theme of infidelity sensitively, there are also those who make com
All you need to know about Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'
The SP turned out to be a major gainer in the UP Assembly bypolls for 11 seats, wresting a seat each from the ruling BJP and the BSP, while the NDA got eight, one less than it held. (Photo | PTI)
Uttar Pradesh bypolls 2019: From SP's Tazeen Fatma to BJP's Surendra Maithani, here are all winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp