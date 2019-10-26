Six dead, five injured as lorry hits auto near Usilampatti

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Six persons died on the spot after a lorry hit an autorickshaw near Usilampatti on Friday. Police said the accident took place on Friday afternoon when 13 villagers from Kodangi Nayakkanpatti were travelling in an autorickshaw, driven by one Vinoth, a resident of the same village.

The villagers were going to Usilampatti for Deepavali purchases. Near Karampatti, a lorry, heading towards Elumalai from Usilampatti, hit the autorickshaw. Six of the passengers -- Muthulakshmi, Vasiyammal, Kuruvammal, Sathya, Ashok, and Murugan -- died on the spot. Another five -- Iyer, Vasanthi, Nagajothi and her daughters, DhanushaSree (13), and Sharmila (10) -- sustained grievous injuries.

The Elumalai police and 108-ambulance personnel took the injured to government Usilampatti hospital. Three persons were referred to Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH). They are in critical condition. The Elumalai police registered a case and arrested the lorry driver Veerapandi. Bodies of the deceased persons were brought to GRH for postmortem examination.