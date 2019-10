Trains cancelled in Chennai-Chengalpattu section on Monday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has made changes in train operations in the Chennai Egmore – Villupuram section to facilitate track maintenance works between Kattangulattur and Singaperumalkoil for three hours on October 28.

According to a press note, Chennai Beach - Arakkonam local leaving Chennai Beach at 9:20 am will run up to Kattangulathur, while Chennai Beach – Chengalpattu local leaving Chennai Beach at 9:32 am will be terminated at Guduvancheri.

Similarly, Chennai Beach – Chengalpattu local leaving Chennai Beach at 10:08 am and 11.18 am has been partially cancelled between Kattangulathur and Chengalpattu. The Chennai Beach – Chengalpattu local leaving Chennai Beach at 10:56 am will run up to Guduvancheri.

The Chengalpattu - Gummidipundi local leaving Chengalpattu at 10:30 am is partially cancelled between Chengalpattu and Kattangulathur. The train will leave Kattangulathur as per schedule.

The Chengalpattu - Chennai Beach local leaving Chengalpattu at 10:55 am is partially cancelled between Chengalpattu and Guduvancheri. The Chengalpattu– Chennai Beach local leaving Chengalpattu at 11:30 am is partially cancelled between Chengalpattu and Kattangulathur and the train will run from Kattangulathur as per the schedule of the regular train.

The Chengalpattu – Chennai Beach locals leaving Chengalpattu at 12:20 pm and 1 pm are partially cancelled between Chengalpattu and Guduvancheri and the trains will run from Guduvancheri as per the regular schedule.