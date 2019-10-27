EPS, leaders condole journalist Thirunavukkarasu’s demise

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and various leaders of political parties on Saturday condoled the death of a senior journalist S Thirunavukkarasu (52), working with News18 Tamil television channel on Friday. In a message, he said Thirunavukkarasu hailed from Erisanampatti village in Tirupur district and he had worked in many organisations in print and media for over 25 years.

“My heartfelt condolences to the family of Thirunavukkarasu and News18 Tamil television channel,” he said. DMK president MK Stalin, CPI State Secretary R Mutharasan and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi leader MH Jawahirullah and BJP spokesperson SR Sekar also condoled the journalist’s death.