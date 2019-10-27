Govt urged to save those caught in Kyarr storm

Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: Scores of fishermen from Thoothoor area in Kanniyakumari district are returning to Western coasts, including Gujarat, Goa, Mumbai and Karnataka, as the cyclonic storm “Kyarr” has been predicted to grow into a severe one. Those who arrived at the coasts sought government assistance for sending helicopters and ships to save those who are stranded over the Arabian Sea.

A Thoothoor fisherman, S Bibin, who had arrived at the Viraval Coast in Gujarat three days ago, said a total of 42 such vessels from Thoothoor area have reached the coast so far. He said that till Saturday evening, 34 mechanised vessels from Thoothoor area -- 12 from Thoothoor, five from Chinnathurai, seven from Eraviputhenthurai, seven from Vallavilai and three from Marthandamthurai -- have not reached the coast yet, he added.

“Out of the 34 boats, ten are stranded in the cyclone area. We are unable to contact the vessels that are yet to reach the coast. However, no Tamil Nadu government official has come to meet those who have already reached the coast,” he said. Bibin also suggested that only airlifting the stranded fishermen could save them. Around 4.30 pm on Saturday, 15 fishermen on their mechanised vessels reached the Viraval Coast on Saturday. One among them, Y Abilash from Thoothoor area, said that the fishermen found it difficult to anchor their boats, as the coast was crowded with boats.

Ont he stranded ten mechanised vessels, he said that until five days ago the boats were in contact with them and they lost the signal as the wind picked up speed. One more fisherman from Thoothoor, Borgen, who arrived at the Mumbai Coast two days ago, said that the fishermen could not communicate as the port officials spoke to them in Hindi.

“We have no money to survive. Also, the officials did not allow us to sell our fish,” he added. Borgen urged the government to send Navy ships to save stranded fishermen, adding that the fishermen who arrived the coast could give information about the location of boats in the sea. “Some fishermen on sea do not know about the cyclone.

They would sail back to the coast, if the ships go and inform them,” he added. Over 30 mechanised vessels from Thoothoor area have reached the Karawar Coast in Karnataka so far. One J John Berin, who had reached the coast three days ago, said that many of the boats that reached the coast were damaged and that no official extended help to them. “At least save the lives of the fishermen if not the boats,” he said. When contacted, the officials of the Fisheries Department said that only around 50 boats from Thoothoor were yet to reach the coast and of them 20 were far from the coast.