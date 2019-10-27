Home States Tamil Nadu

Parents need to be alert, government officials are working well: Rajinikanth on TN borewell horror

Rajinikanth extended his Diwali wishes while praying for the 'safe return' of the 2-yr-old Sujith who has been stuck in a borewell in Trichy from last two days.

Rajinikanth

Actor Rajinikanth. (File Photo| EPS)

By ANI

TAMIL NADU: On the auspicious day of Diwali, the South-Indian superstar Rajinikanth stepped out of his residence to greet and wish his fans on Sunday.

Thousands of fans thronged the streets early morning just to catch a glimpse of the 'Thalaiva' star.

Clad in a white shirt and dhoti, the actor-turned-politician wished the fans by waving at them.

The 'Robot' actor while wishing all on the auspicious occasion said, "I extend my Diwali wishes to all".

Rajinikanth extended his wishes while praying for the 'safe return' of the 2-yr-old Sujith who has been stuck in a borewell in Trichy from last two days.

"I also pray wholeheartedly for the safe return of Sujith. (the 2-yr-old boy who fell into a borewell in Nadukattupatti). Though various machines are trying to rescue him, I think precautionary measures should have been taken," he said.

"There should be a precautionary measure on kids. Even parents also need to be alert. The government and officials are working well...we need to concentrate in all (development of technology) and improve," he added while requesting the government to take necessary measures for the safety of children.

On the work front, the 'Sivaji-The boss' actor will next be seen in 'Darbar' and 'Thalaivar 168'.

