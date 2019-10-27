Save Sujith: Could the rescue have been handled better if NDRF was called in early?

R Sivakumar By

VELLORE: Even as the State and Central agencies are on one of the most nerve-racking exercises at Nadukattupatti near Manaparai to rescue toddler Sujith caught entrapped in the borewell, there is a question that rises among the people. It is: could the rescue mission have been handled better had the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) called in early.

There is a talk, though in hushed voice, had the State government read the situation in quick time, the NDRF could have been brought on Friday night itself as they are considered better equipped in dealing with such exigencies.

However, officials of the State government maintained that the standard operating procedure (SOP) adopted by the State rescue agencies is same as that of NDRF. So there is no slackness in the rescue act.

“It is a non-issue whether we could have approached NDRF earlier. There are two standard methods to adopt to rescue the child, one is to winching up using ropes and the other is digging a parallel pit and rescuing through it. Our effort to do the latter could not yield desired results as it hit a rocky terrain beneath,” explained J Radhakrishnan, Commissioner for Revenue Administration (CRA) and Relief Commissioner.

Regarding the operating procedures, he said State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) and other stake holders are also following the eight points in the NDRF’s SOP for borewell rescue missions. And these teams are supported by technological experts in the field, he told Express.

Although a few in the State agencies rued delay on the part of the NDRF, which they stated, initially turning down saying it did not have the expertise and logistics, even after making the requisition on Friday night itself. The national agency’s chief denied it pointing out that a team was dispatched within a short time of receiving the requisition.

“We received the requisition from the CRA at 3.49 am on Saturday and sent out a team of 35 men at 4.29 am. So, there is no delay on our part,” NDRF commandant Rekha Nambiar told Express. She added, “We have the equipments to handle this type of emergency. In only some cases, we borrow from other centres to enhance our performance, like boats in case of severe floods.”

Rekha Nambiar explained that there are two main methods for rescuing the child trapped in the borewell: Tunnelling parallel to the borewell and approaching at 90-degree angle or from slightly below victims or by cloth cradles, or ropes or any means to winch the victim up.

In both cases, stabilizing the victim to ensure he doesn’t drop further down is recommended, she said, adding that fluids like juices and oxygen to ensure breathable air are also recommended to keep the child sustain in good stead.

The survival chances are depending upon several factors including the injuries, if any, air quality in the borewell and its depth, Rekha Nambiar noted.