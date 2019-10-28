Day 4: Every effort is being made to ensure Sujith is safe, says PM Modi

Home States Tamil Nadu

The PM said he spoke with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E K Palanisamy about the rescue efforts.

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said his prayers are with the three-year-old Sujith, trapped in an abandoned borewell near Tiruchirapalli in Tamil Nadu since Friday, saying every effort is underway to rescue him.

"My prayers are with the young and brave Sujith Wilson. Spoke to CM @EPSTamilNadu regarding the rescue efforts underway to save Sujith. Every effort is being made to ensure that he is safe," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

Sujith fell into the borewell while playing near his house at Nadukattupatti on Friday evening.

The officials in a bid to fasten rescue work had on Sunday deployed a heavy-duty rig owned by L&T into action. But even the 320 neutron power machine couldn't help, so the officials are currently using a private boring machine.

ALSO WATCH | Save Sujith: On Day 4, here's what is being done​

Several teams with their own technologies have tried to rescue the boy, but all of them have failed so far.

According to reports, stronger blades that can break rocks are being sent from Chennai to be fitted to the rig.

On Saturday, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) took over the rescue operation as the attempts of others to get the boy out of the borewell failed.

