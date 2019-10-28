Home States Tamil Nadu

Rajiv killer to take legal recourse for relaxation of restrictions in Vellore jail

Advocate Pugalenthi said Murugan has been observing fast as he was denied even basic amenities. He continued the starvation protest for the 9th day on Monday.

Published: 28th October 2019 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2019 07:51 PM   |  A+A-

Nalini, Murugan, Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts

Nalini and Murugan have spent more than twenty-five years behind the bars. (Photo | Express Archives)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

VELLORE: Even as two of the convicts in former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case-Murugan and his wife Nalini-have been observing fast at the Vellore Central Prison, legal recourse is likely to be sought to get the restrictions imposed on him in the jail relaxed.

According to P Pugalenthi, the advocate representing the convicts, a habeas corpus will be filed before the Madras High Court in two days.

“We are contemplating to approach the court seeking direction to the Prisons department to relax the restrictions imposed on Murugan. We are going to file a habeas corpus petition on Wednesday before the Madras High Court,” he told Express on Monday.

Murugan was moved to solitary confinement in high security block I from block III following seizure of a mobile phone from his possession on October 18 during a surprise check held by the prison authorities. Subsequently, he was stripped of the privileges as well. A case was also registered against him at the Bagayam police station.

Pugalenthi said since then Murugan has been observing fast as he was denied even basic amenities. He continued the starvation protest for the 9th day on Monday.

In support of him, Nalini began a similar stir on Friday at the Special Prison for Women.

Pugalenthi had pointed the fingers on a particular top official of the Prisons department in Vellore for shifting Murugan to the high security block III and subjecting him to torture.

The couple, along with five other convicts, has spent more than 25 years in the prisons following the brutal assassination of Rajiv Gandhi at Sriperumbudur near Chennai on May 21, 1991 when he visited to address election meeting.

Various political parties and organizations have been demanding their premature release, and a resolution, in this regard, passed by Tamil Nadu Cabinet, has been pending with the Governor. He was stated to have indicated his unwillingness to act positively to the Chief Minister.

