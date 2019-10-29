Home States Tamil Nadu

55 girls cramped in 2-room hostel for Dalit students in Perambalur

In 2016, Rs 1.14 crore was allotted for a new hostel. But the work could not start due to inter-departmental wrangling.

Published: 29th October 2019 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

The rented house from which the Adi Dravidar Girls Hostel in Ladapuram functions. It has only two toilets and wash rooms for 55 students. (Express Photo)

The rented house from which the Adi Dravidar Girls Hostel in Ladapuram functions. It has only two toilets and wash rooms for 55 students. (Express Photo)

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: The Adi Dravidar Girls’ Hostel in Ladapuram runs out of a private house and the poor infrastructure is causing hardship to the inmates, The girls are crammed in two rooms and there are just two toilets and wash rooms for the 55 students of Adi Dravidar Welfare High School. Even though the school has been in existence for 50 years, the private house has been serving as the hostel since 2004. The school in total has 186 students from Classes 1 to 10.

The main problem is the lack of regular water supply. Students said, “We travel over 2 km to fetch water before or after school to meet our needs. Often, there is no water available at all.”  A student said, “We cannot stretch out when we lie down as the room is cramped. It is always hot and humid inside no matter what the weather is outside. It is a challenge to get ready for school each day with just two rest rooms. Officials are not bothered about the conditions.”

Officials of the Adi Dravidar welfare department, however, are aware of the problem. In 2016, Rs 1.14 crore was allotted for a new hostel. But the work could not start due to inter-departmental wrangling. The site identified for the building belongs to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department and is yet to be handed over.

Parents and social activists have filed numerous petitions with the Adidravidar Welfare Office about the situation. Even the collector’s office and the Chief Minister have been sent petitions, but a solution is yet to be found.

K Kaliyaperumal, a social activist, said, “Living in such cramped quarters would greatly affect the students’ education. If they suffer like this, how can we expect them to do well in studies?  It is inhumane to let them continue to study like that.”

Speaking on the lack of permanent security, he said, “It is a major concern, especially considering these are all underage girls living far from their families. They must have protection. Most come from economically very poor backgrounds and have no choice other than to stay here.” An Adi Dravidar depatment official said, “We have chosen another location for a new building. A proposal would soon be sent and construction expedited after that.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Adi Dravidar Girls’ Hostel Dalit students
India Matters
For representational purposes
26.7 per cent decline in Naxal violence, says MHA report 
Paid crores to madrasas, says IMA scam accused Khan
One of the most costly components, batteries comprise 30 per cent of an EV’s cost
Battery woes tripping up India’s electric vehicles dreams
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli listens to coach Ravi Shastri. (Photo | AP)
Team India, politicos under terror threat, cops to step up security

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU students shouting slogans during a protest against the regressive draft of hostel rules at JNU in New Delhi. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
JNU protest: Students strike against hostel committee meet
Two-year-old Sujith Wilson
TN borewell tragedy: Hundreds of people shed tears as Sujith's body is buried
Gallery
"If he wants to play, that's his call?": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde will be the next Chief Justice of India as President Ram Nath Kovind paved his way after signing a warrant on Tuesday appointing him as the next CJI. Here are some of his most noteworthy judgments.
Sharad Arvind Bobde: Five stunning judgements delivered by next Chief Justice of India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp