55 girls cramped in 2-room hostel for Dalit students in Perambalur

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: The Adi Dravidar Girls’ Hostel in Ladapuram runs out of a private house and the poor infrastructure is causing hardship to the inmates, The girls are crammed in two rooms and there are just two toilets and wash rooms for the 55 students of Adi Dravidar Welfare High School. Even though the school has been in existence for 50 years, the private house has been serving as the hostel since 2004. The school in total has 186 students from Classes 1 to 10.

The main problem is the lack of regular water supply. Students said, “We travel over 2 km to fetch water before or after school to meet our needs. Often, there is no water available at all.” A student said, “We cannot stretch out when we lie down as the room is cramped. It is always hot and humid inside no matter what the weather is outside. It is a challenge to get ready for school each day with just two rest rooms. Officials are not bothered about the conditions.”

Officials of the Adi Dravidar welfare department, however, are aware of the problem. In 2016, Rs 1.14 crore was allotted for a new hostel. But the work could not start due to inter-departmental wrangling. The site identified for the building belongs to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department and is yet to be handed over.

Parents and social activists have filed numerous petitions with the Adidravidar Welfare Office about the situation. Even the collector’s office and the Chief Minister have been sent petitions, but a solution is yet to be found.

K Kaliyaperumal, a social activist, said, “Living in such cramped quarters would greatly affect the students’ education. If they suffer like this, how can we expect them to do well in studies? It is inhumane to let them continue to study like that.”

Speaking on the lack of permanent security, he said, “It is a major concern, especially considering these are all underage girls living far from their families. They must have protection. Most come from economically very poor backgrounds and have no choice other than to stay here.” An Adi Dravidar depatment official said, “We have chosen another location for a new building. A proposal would soon be sent and construction expedited after that.”