As parents watch 2-year-old Sujith's rescue ops on TV, girl of same age drowns in tub

Revathi Sanjana was playing in the tub last night as her parents sat glued to the TV at Threspuram village, watching the attempts of rescuers to try and extricate the two-year-old child, police said.

By PTI

TUTICORIN (TN): A two-year-old girl drowned in a tub of water at her house while her parents were watching the operations to try and rescue the toddler Sujith Wilson on television, police said here on Tuesday.

They suddenly realised she was not around and went looking for her, only to find her motionless in the bucket. They rushed the child to the hospital, where she was declared brought dead, police said.

Rescuers pulled out the decomposed and mangled body of Sujith early Tuesday from deep inside an unused borewell, after a futile 80-hour attempt to save the child who had fallen in while playing near his house in Nadukattupatti village of Tiruchy district of Tamil Nadu.

Experts who assisted in the rescue said he was stuck with his hands above his head in such a way that he could not see anything except darkness. He could not even lift his head upward. The boy’s shoulders were also not seen in the robotic camera sent down on Friday. This is why they thought the rope method would be best. 

“After several attempts, somehow we were able to tie the ropes to his both hands. But while we were pulling him up, the ropes came off due to the sweat caused by humidity inside. This was a major drawback in our rescue work,” Daniel from Tiruchy, who has handled six such cases before, said.

