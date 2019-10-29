As Sujith laid to rest, the sky wept and so did the mourners 

JAYAKUMAR MADALA By

Express News Service

TIRUCHI: Relatives and villagers have termed two-year-old Sujith a "martyr" to increase awareness on borewell maintenance. Hundreds of people gave a tearful farewell to the little boy at Fathima Puthur cemetery on Tuesday morning.

After 80 hours of intense rescue operations, Sujith, who was fighting against the darkness inside the borewell at 88 ft since October 25, succumbed.

Sujith's mortal remains were taken to the hospital at Manapparai in an ambulance and then straight to the burial place.

When the announcement of Sujith’s death was made around 2.15 am on Tuesday, silence descended on the noisy Nadukkattupatti village. A foul smell started emanating from the borewell as the rescuers were trying to pull out Sujith's decomposed body.

"I was waiting for the past two days with the hope of seeing Sujith being taken out. At least, his whole body should have been recovered. It was disheartening that the body was heavily decomposed and dismembered," said H Vinoth, who had come all the way from Salem to Sujith's village.

As the ambulance moved to Manapparai GH, heavy rainfall coupled with thunder and lightning lashed the village for 45 minutes. An hour later, there was a heart-wrenching moment when the ambulance carrying Sujith's coffin arrived at the burial ground. As hundreds of people mourned the toddler's tragic death, Kalamary, the boy’s mother, who was waiting there, broke down in tears.

The coffin was placed on a bench at the burial ground for prayers and homage.

Policemen formed a human chain to regulate the crowd as several people, including politicians, came down to pay their last respects to Sujith. After the burial, several people were seen visiting Sujith's grave with garlands and candles to pay homage.

Sujith’s aunt, Julia of Royampatti, said: “Our kid had sacrificed his life teaching a lesson to the world. This should be the last death in a borewell. The government should act now and strictly enforce borewell rules. The landowners should also come forward to close the unused borewells.”