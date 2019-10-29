Brawl triggers caste clash in Dharmapuri

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Security has been beefed up in Payar Nayakanpatti village in Dharmapuri after a ‘drunken altercation’ between two groups belonging to caste Hindu and Dalits snowballed into a communal clash during Deepavali celebration on Sunday. Following the incident, Harur Sub-Collector Prathap conducted peace meeting and police have registered FIR against seven persons. Harur DSP Chellapandian said the situation was diffused adding, “a drunken brawl escalated as more people got involved and some youth resorting to stone pelting.” Two houses were ransacked and arrests would be made soon, he said.

Harur Sub-Collector Prathap said, “Some youth drew knives resulting in more people joining in an attempt to diffuse the situation. Despite efforts of village heads, the youth refused to give up.”According to sources, a group belonging to Caste Hindus in Payar Nayakanpatti came across a section of Dalits, celebrating Deepavali on a main road, and insisted the latter burst crackers elsewhere.

An argument broke out and expletives were exchanged, the source said.

Though the groups dispersed, the issue took a communal turn after a group of Caste Hindus approached Dalit settlement later. FIR against seven have been registered, police said adding 20 youths were detained but later released after a brief inquiry.