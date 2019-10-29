Home States Tamil Nadu

Brawl triggers caste clash in Dharmapuri

An argument broke out and expletives were exchanged, the source said.

Published: 29th October 2019 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

caste caste violence casteism dalit

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Security has been beefed up in Payar Nayakanpatti village in Dharmapuri after a ‘drunken altercation’ between two groups belonging to caste Hindu and Dalits snowballed into a communal clash during Deepavali celebration on Sunday. Following the incident, Harur Sub-Collector Prathap conducted peace meeting and police have registered FIR against seven persons. Harur DSP Chellapandian said the situation was diffused adding, “a drunken brawl escalated as more people got involved and some youth resorting to stone pelting.” Two houses were ransacked and arrests would be made soon, he said. 

Harur Sub-Collector Prathap said, “Some youth drew knives resulting in more people joining in an attempt to diffuse the situation. Despite efforts of village heads, the youth refused to give up.”According to sources, a group belonging to Caste Hindus in Payar Nayakanpatti came across a section of Dalits, celebrating Deepavali on a main road, and insisted the latter burst crackers elsewhere. 

An argument broke out and expletives were exchanged, the source said.
Though the groups dispersed, the issue took a communal turn after a group of Caste Hindus approached Dalit settlement later. FIR against seven have been registered, police said adding 20 youths were detained but later released after a brief inquiry.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dalits Caste Violence
India Matters
For representational purposes
26.7 per cent decline in Naxal violence, says MHA report 
Paid crores to madrasas, says IMA scam accused Khan
One of the most costly components, batteries comprise 30 per cent of an EV’s cost
Battery woes tripping up India’s electric vehicles dreams
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli listens to coach Ravi Shastri. (Photo | AP)
Team India, politicos under terror threat, cops to step up security

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU students shouting slogans during a protest against the regressive draft of hostel rules at JNU in New Delhi. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
JNU protest: Students strike against hostel committee meet
Two-year-old Sujith Wilson
TN borewell tragedy: Hundreds of people shed tears as Sujith's body is buried
Gallery
"If he wants to play, that's his call?": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde will be the next Chief Justice of India as President Ram Nath Kovind paved his way after signing a warrant on Tuesday appointing him as the next CJI. Here are some of his most noteworthy judgments.
Sharad Arvind Bobde: Five stunning judgements delivered by next Chief Justice of India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp