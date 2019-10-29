Home States Tamil Nadu

Building damaged, PHC operates out of nurse’s quarters

The primary health centre (PCH) in Maruvathur is functioning out of a nurse’s quarters. The situation makes it difficult to treat patients in such cramped quarters.

Published: 29th October 2019 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: The primary health centre (PCH) in Maruvathur is functioning out of a nurse’s quarters. The situation makes it difficult to treat patients in such cramped quarters. The PHC was established in 2000 and people from 11 villagers, including Maruvathur, Sitheli and Perali, come there. Currently, the PHC has one doctor, a nurse and a non-medical employee.

The building was damaged three years ago and the PHC was temporarily shifted to the nurse’s quarters nearby. The nurse who was supposed to be lodged there lives in a rented house. The building has not been renovated or any new building constructed.

Currently, for regular outpatient treatment, the nurse’s quarters is used for basic treatment.

Other cases have to be treated in the damaged building. S Padmini, a resident of Maruvathur, sad, “As the building was damaged, now pregnament women cannot deliver at the PHC. We have to go to Perambalur for emergencies. We are severely affected by this.”

D Durai of Perali said, “There are no beds in the nurse’s quarters. Patients and doctors go through a tough time. Several petitions have been submitted but there has been no response. The district administration should  take immediate action.”

Health Deputy Director (in-charge) VC Hema, he said, “I have submitted a proposal for construction of a building. We would take action once it is given the go-ahead.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
primary health centre PCH nurse’s quarters
India Matters
For representational purposes
26.7 per cent decline in Naxal violence, says MHA report 
Paid crores to madrasas, says IMA scam accused Khan
One of the most costly components, batteries comprise 30 per cent of an EV’s cost
Battery woes tripping up India’s electric vehicles dreams
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli listens to coach Ravi Shastri. (Photo | AP)
Team India, politicos under terror threat, cops to step up security

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU students shouting slogans during a protest against the regressive draft of hostel rules at JNU in New Delhi. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
JNU protest: Students strike against hostel committee meet
Two-year-old Sujith Wilson
TN borewell tragedy: Hundreds of people shed tears as Sujith's body is buried
Gallery
"If he wants to play, that's his call?": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde will be the next Chief Justice of India as President Ram Nath Kovind paved his way after signing a warrant on Tuesday appointing him as the next CJI. Here are some of his most noteworthy judgments.
Sharad Arvind Bobde: Five stunning judgements delivered by next Chief Justice of India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp