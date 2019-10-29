Bus service to Kothaiyar resumes after five years

Home States Tamil Nadu

Following the frequent requests by the workers of Upper unit camp and forest officials working in the region, the bus services to Kothaiyar has resumed on Friday, after a gap of five years. 

Published: 29th October 2019

By Express News Service

Sources said that five years ago, the bus bound to Kothaiyar had to end its journey at Naalumukku, some five kilometres away, owing to road repair works. But, even after the works, the service had never resumed. In protest against the lackadaisical attitude of the authorities concerned, the six voters in the area had boycotted the last election.   

Requesting anonymity, a worker from Kothaiyar said that the workers and the government staff heading to Ambasamudram or Tirunelveli had to reach Naalamukku by walk or on two-wheeler. "Even after the road was repaired, the bus service was not extended. As Kothaiyar is in Kanniyakumari jurisdiction and the bus service is from Tirunelveli depot, we submitted petitions to both the district collectors. However, no action was taken. The service has been extended to Kothaiyar Upper unit camp after the intervention of Ambasamudram MLA Murugaiah Pandian," he said.

Upper Kothaiyar camp, which is just 5 km from Tirunelveli, is located on the border of Kanniyakumari district. There are government 55 staff including electricity board workers, forest officials and dam safety officials working in the area. As there is no connectivity to the camp through Kanniyakumari district, one has to travel via Tirunelveli.

The bus goes to Kothaiyar three time in a day - 7 am, 12 pm and 5 pm. At present, the morning and evening service has been extended.

