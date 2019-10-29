CII HR meet to focus on skill development

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Skills Panel of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) is organising the fifth edition of the CII Tamil Nadu Human Resources Summit at the Hotel Crowne Plaza on Wednesday. In line with the objective of the Union government and with the Tamil Nadu government’s initiatives, the theme of the summit’s current edition has been fixed as ‘Skill Development - A Game Changer’. Eminent speakers from across the industry will be addressing the delegates at the conference.

S Ravichandran, convener, CII Tamil Nadu Skills Panel and Deputy Managing Director, TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd; Vishnu Venugopalan, Executive Director, TN Skill Development Corporation; Josh Fougler, Country Head and Managing Director, Foxconn Intl.

Holding, India Developer Pvt. Ltd; M Pugalenthi, co-convener, CII Tamil Nadu Skills Panel and Team Leader - HR Operations, Saint Gobain India Pvt Ltd; R Rajagopalan, Deputy Managing Director, NTTF and N Hari Babu, Advisor - Business Excellence-TQM and L&D, Rane Holdings Ltd (RHL) will attend the summit. TVS Motors, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, KPMG and several other corporate companies are the key sponsors. The New Indian Express is the media partner.