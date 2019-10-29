Home States Tamil Nadu

Dalits forced to navigate sewage line to rest in peace

While the caste Hindus use the Karl Marx Nagar-Gandhi Nagar route to take the bodies to the burial ground, the Dalits are not allowed to do the same.

Published: 29th October 2019 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

Pallbearers slipping and stumbling through a channel while carrying 73-year-old Pappampal’s body to the burial ground last Tuesday | special arrangement

By M Saravanan
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: For the people of Lenin Street and Ambedkar Nagar at Vilankurichi, even death is not devoid of discrimination. Being Dalits, they are already having to bury their dead away from the land used by the caste Hindus. However, they are also having to navigate an obstacle course of a path to get to the land allotted to them given that they have been denied access to the common pathway. 

The Dalit community in this region of Vilankurichi has as many as 1,500 families. For long, people in the village have used two different places to bury their dead -- the caste Hindus have their piece of land and the Dalits have one close to it.

While the caste Hindus use the Karl Marx Nagar-Gandhi Nagar route to take the bodies to the burial ground, the Dalits are not allowed to do the same. For years, they have been made to take a detour of two kilometres, and passing through private lands and navigating a stormwater drain that doubles as sewage line at Neelambur, to reach their burial ground, narrates M Vinothkumar (23) of Lenin Street.

“We have to use private lands to reach the main road of Kalappatti-Saravanampatti. From there, we have to cross a 10-foot-stretch of a stormwater channel; it often carries sewage water. Crossing the channel while carrying the body is not easy, we fall. To avoid the channel, we have to take a one-kilometre detour,” he says.

Last Tuesday, when 73-year-old Pappampal’s body was being carried to the burial ground by fellow Lenin Street residents, they had to cross the channel. A few in the crowd captured the struggles of the pallbearers as they slipped and stumbled their way through the channel and beyond. 

According to K Raja (28), an advocate from Lenin Street, this has been their reality for at least nine years. He has represented the issue, on behalf of the residents, with the corporation, Collector and elected representatives but in vain. “Our constituency (Kavundampalayam) MLA VC Arukutty used to take youngsters from our area to play the drums for their political party events. We submitted petitions to him three times in the past four years. However, he is yet to address them,” Raja notes. Their demand is that they be allowed to use common pathway or a bridge be built over stormwater channel.

Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation Assistant Commissioner (East Zone) M Selvam claimed ignorance and said that they have not received word of such a grievance from locals. If they were to file a petition, steps would be immediately taken to arrange the facilities, he assured. Revenue officials too promised to look into the matter.

