Festive spirit fills TASMAC coffers

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM/TIRUCHY: The 99 TASMAC outlets in Nagapattinam district earned revenue of Rs 9.62 crore over the past three days on account of Deepavali. This year’s Deepavali collections turned out to be 6.2 per cent higher than last year. Across Tamil Nadu, TASMAC generated Rs 455 crore from October 25 to 27.

“On October 27, TASMAC collected Rs 2.7 crore, over Rs 3.5 crore on Saturday,and Rs 3.4 crore on Sunday. The collections were satisfactory and met our expectations.

It has been a decent increase in collections this year,” said a TASMAC official in Nagapattinam.

In 2018, the district generated Rs 9.07 crore through 95 TASMAC outlets in three days leading up to Deepavali. The outlet on Vijaya Theatre Road in Mayiladuthurai was at the top with sales of over Rs 40 lakh in the three days. Mayiladuthurai’s outlets, which made a comeback to the town last year, were the biggest earners for the straight year.

Rs 7.8 Cr worth liquor sold in Karur district Liquor sale increased 10 per cent this year in Karur district. On October 24, sale accounted to Rs 1.40 crore, Rs 1.80 crore was generated on 25 October, Rs 1.88 crore on 26th and Rs 2.80 crore worth of liquor was sold on 27 October. This sales included 11,000 cases of beer, sources said.

The sales dropped by 1 per cent in Tiruchy compared to the previous year’s sale. Last year, the sale was accounted to 19.37 crores.