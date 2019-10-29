Kudankulam nuclear plant rubbishes fears of cyber attack, says it is 'impossible'

By PTI

KUDANKULAM: The Kudankulam nuclear power plant (KKNPP) on Tuesday allayed fears of a cyber attack on its systems and said such attacks were not possible.

KKNPP training superintendent and information officer R Ramdoss said the reports in the social media about cyberattacks were false and clarified that KKNPP and the other nuclear power plants' control systems were 'standalone' and not connected to any cyber networks outside or the internet.

"Any cyber attack on the nuclear power plant control system is not possible," he said in a statement here.

The unit 1 and 2 of the Indo-Russia projects were operating at 1000 MWe and 600 MWe respectively, without any operational or safety concerns.

The KKNPP is an Indo-Russian joint venture and Units I and II of 1000 MWe capacity each and they have commenced commercial operations while Units III and IV are under construction.