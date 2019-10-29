New electronic clusters to come up in 4 districts by 2023

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State is planning to develop greenfield electronics clusters across Chennai, Tiruvallur, Hosur, and Kancheepuram by 2023. Besides, the government is also looking to develop brownfield clusters in Sriperumbudur and Oragadam, and an Electronics Industries Association of India’s industrial park in the Coimbatore region.The clusters will provide infrastructure -- both internal and external -- and facilities for logistics, testing, and training. Speaking to Express, official sources said Central assistance would be provided to attract investments to these clusters, in Electronic Systems Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) sector.

Centre will also provide financial assistance for products manufactured under the National Policy on Electronics -- at 50 per cent and 75 per cent of the project cost for greenfield and brownfield clusters, subject to a ceiling of `50 crore. The State will be extending support to investors through various ease-of-doing-business initiatives, to avail the incentives.

The State will also help develop complementary external infrastructure on priority basis. It will notify the clusters as industrial townships, and provide two or four-lane connectivity from the nearest highways. It will also provide high-speed internet connectivity and last-mile water supply.

Through ELCOT, the government would promote electronic hardware manufacturing and industries in eight existing SEZs: Shollinganallur in Chennai; Vilankurichi in Coimbatore; Ilanthaiklam and Vadapalanji in Madurai; Navalpattu in Tiruchy; Gangaikondan in Tirunelveli; Jagirammapalayam in Salem; and Vishwanathapuram in Hosur.

