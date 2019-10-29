Home States Tamil Nadu

No move to merge Yanam with Andhra Pradesh, says Kiran Bedi

Bedi said the false information has been spread to divert deliberately the attention of the people from addressing the real issues ailing in Yanam region.

Published: 29th October 2019 07:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 07:53 PM   |  A+A-

Kiran Bedi

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi (File | EPS)

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi on Tuesday termed as false and fake information spread by some vested interests that she had sent a report to the Centre for merger of Yanam region with Andhra Pradesh.

The former IPS officer, in a statement here, said, "This is a highly condemnable and utterly false information."

Yanam is an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh.

Bedi said the false information has been spread to divert deliberately the attention of the people from addressing the real issues ailing in Yanam region like providing safe drinking water, preventing flooding in low- lying areas through cost-effective technology and poor healthcare system, among other things.

She alleged serious diversion of resources by brazen violation of environmental laws in Yanam and asked its administrationto safeguard public money from wasteful expenditure "as was personally seen and recorded during my visit to Yanam two weeks ago.

"Underscoring the need for judicious use of the funds provided by the Centre for the development of Yanam, the Lieutenant Governor said the budgetary provision for Yanam for the current year (2019-2020) was Rs 187 crore for Yanam and a major chunk of the allocation was from the Centre through centrally sponsored Schemes (CSS)," she said.

She said she had asked officials to make visits to Yanam every three months to review utilisation of funds and that she would visit the region again.

"The office of Lieutenant Governor would continue to protect the interest of the people of Yanam in all respects and denied the rumour that Yanam was sought to be merged with AP as a totally false information," the statement said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yanam Kiran Bedi Puducherry Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
For representational purposes
26.7 per cent decline in Naxal violence, says MHA report 
Paid crores to madrasas, says IMA scam accused Khan
One of the most costly components, batteries comprise 30 per cent of an EV’s cost
Battery woes tripping up India’s electric vehicles dreams
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli listens to coach Ravi Shastri. (Photo | AP)
Team India, politicos under terror threat, cops to step up security

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU students shouting slogans during a protest against the regressive draft of hostel rules at JNU in New Delhi. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
JNU protest: Students strike against hostel committee meet
Two-year-old Sujith Wilson
TN borewell tragedy: Hundreds of people shed tears as Sujith's body is buried
Gallery
"If he wants to play, that's his call?": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde will be the next Chief Justice of India as President Ram Nath Kovind paved his way after signing a warrant on Tuesday appointing him as the next CJI. Here are some of his most noteworthy judgments.
Sharad Arvind Bobde: Five stunning judgements delivered by next Chief Justice of India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp