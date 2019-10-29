Tamil Nadu CM condoles death of baby Sujith; to visit Nadukkattupatti today

Home States Tamil Nadu

Edappadi K Palaniswami directed all district administrations to ensure strict implementation of rules for closing down abandoned borewells.

Sujith Wilson, seen in his mother's hands, with his elder brother and father.

CHENNAI: Expressing deep grief over the death of toddler Sujith Wilson, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday directed all district administrations to ensure strict implementation of rules for closing down abandoned borewells. He also directed that stringent action should be taken against those who fail to adhere to these rules.

Official sources said that the chief minister will be visiting Nadukkattupatti this afternoon to console the parents of Sujith.

Nearly 80 hours of struggle to rescue two-year-old Sujith stuck in a 600-feet borewell near Tiruchy failed with the death of the child and retrieving of his decomposed body from a depth of 88-feet in the early hours of Tuesday.

The chief minister in a statement said: "The government has framed rules and guidelines to be followed while establishing borewells and these rules have been notified in the government gazette. I have directed all district collectors to ensure adherence to these rules and stringent action should be taken against those who fail to do so."

The chief minister also appealed to people to adhere to the rules and guidelines so that such tragic incidents could be avoided at least in the future.

The chief minister also thanked his Cabinet colleagues, officials and the general public who were engaged in the rescue operations day and night for the past few days.

Palaniswami recalled how he had deputed Health Minister C Vijaya Basker, Tourism Minister Vellamandi N Natarajan, Backward Classes Welfare Minister S Valarmathi, Revenue Secretary and Commissioner of Revenue Administration, J Radhakrishnan and Trichy Collector S Sivarasu to rush to Nadukattupatti to monitor the rescue operations.

"Despite many hurdles, the rescue operations continued. However, the news that Sujith's body was recovered had made me sad," he added.

Meanwhile, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, in his condolence message, said, "The death of Sujith has left many lessons for us. I appeal to everyone to try to prevent such a tragedy in the future."

