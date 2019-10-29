TN borewell tragedy: Sujith’s mother wakes up to see her son gone forever

JAYAKUMAR MADALA By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: For Kala Mary (25), mother of Sujith Wilson, waking up on Tuesday morning meant realising her biggest fear. Reportedly, the mother was given a sleeping dosage on Monday night, to make sure she got enough rest and her son's body was taken to the hospital while she was still asleep.

Mary woke up to the shocking news that her son’s body was already taken from the borewell to the government hospital at Manapparai for post mortem. She immediately rushed out of the house and went to the borewell crying, but was taken back to the house by Karur MP S Jothimani and others.

ALSO READ | TN to convert all dry wells into rainwater harvesting structures

“Kala Mary did not have food for the past four days since the mishap happened. So she was on IV support in her house. As she did not sleep well, the health officials advised providing her sleeping dosage. She fell asleep when her son’s body parts were recovered from the borewell,” sources said .

Sridhar Palaniswamy, an expert who was involved in the rescue operation had suggested using a bag to pull the child to safety. It was the wee hours and there were no tailors around. Without a second thought and with shivering fingers, a tearful and breathless Kala Mary got to work pedalling a sewing machine to stitch the bag that she hoped would reunite her with Sujith.

She was seen peeping out of her house often while the rescue works were underway, calling out to ger son.

On the other hand, the officials made sure that the proper updates were given to the boy’s father Britto Arogiyaraj.

ALSO READ | As Sujith laid to rest, the sky wept and so did the mourners

"Right from the beginning, the father has been helping with the rescue operation. While the rescuers tried to pull the boy up using ropes, the father sat beside the borewell and was talking to Sujith to make him feel safe," said an officer.

On Monday, the officials also tried coveying the status of the rescue works through the local priests. They stayed at the house to provide moral support to the family.

Mary and Sujith’s elder brother Punith Roshan were taken to the crematorium in a government vehicle. The father came straight to the crematorium from the hospital to attend the last rites of Sujith.