4-yr-old girl dies of dengue in Vellore

So far four children have died in district of dengue causing panic among locals

Published: 30th October 2019 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 05:22 AM

Picture for representational purpose

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Dengue has claimed its fourth victim in Vellore. On Tuesday, four-year-old S Anusha succumbed to the fever at the Government Vellore Medical College Hospital (GVMCH). She had been suffering from high fever for over five days.

It has been learnt that she was first taken to a Primary Health Centre in Tirupattur and was given medicines for fever. 

However, as the fever did not subside, she was taken to Tirupattur government hospital, where she was treated as an out-patient for two days. 

She was finally admitted there on Monday morning, after the child fell unconscious. Officials had earlier given clear instructions to all doctors to treat all fever cases as dengue, and as in-patients.
Anusha was referred to GHMCH and admitted there at around 12.05 am Tuesday. She succumbed at around 9.50 am. Anusha was a resident of Pullaneri Panchayat in Jolarpet, and was studying kindergarten at a private school in Tirupattur.

Four-year-old Nakshatra was the first child to succumb to dengue this season in Vellore, followed by Divya (12) of Rangasamudram in Gudiyattam and Kirankumar (5) of Natrampalli, whose cases have not yet been confirmed.

