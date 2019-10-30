Dengue menace continues in TN as seven-year-old becomes latest victim

By Express News Service

VELLORE: A seven-year-old boy of Ambur in Vellore district died of dengue on Wednesday. Deputy Director of Health Service (DDHS) KST Suresh confirmed that the boy, A Harish died of the disease at the Government Vellore Medical College Hospital (GVMCH) at 11.30 am on the day.

The district had witnessed five dengue deaths in a span of over two weeks. All the victims were in age group of between four and 12 years.

Harish had been suffering from fever for over five days. He was taken to a local private hospital in Madhanur, Ambur. He was given medicine and injection. The treatment proved futile as his fever did not subside. Into the fourth day on Tuesday, Harish was taken to Gudiyattam government hospital.

On consultation, the doctors referred the boy to GVMCH the same day. However, he succumbed to dengue at the hospital.

In the wake of Harish's death, parents and relatives staged road roko near Agaram on Madhanur to Odukkathur road in Vellore on Wednesday evening, demanding compensation for the boy’s death. Ambur Tahsildar Ramesh rushed to the spot and assured the protesting family members that necessary steps would be taken.

Meanwhile, the health department officials conducted inquiry into the death of Harish and found that the doctor, who first treated the boy, did not follow the protocol set for treating dengue fever cases. The officials are preparing a report against the erring doctor which will be sent to the Tamil Nadu Medical Council, Suresh told Express. He added that the doctor, a qualified family physician, and diabetologist, had been practising medicine for over one-and-half-month.

M Yasmin, Joint Director, Medical Service (Vellore) also sealed 'Siva Pharmacy' located on the premises of Valar Hospital in Madhanur where the doctor was practising medicine, a health department official said.