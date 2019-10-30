Home States Tamil Nadu

FIR not a reason to deny admission to educational institutions, says HC

The action of the college is violating Article 14 of the Constitution which guarantees the right to education, the judge held and passed the above order.

Published: 30th October 2019 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

Madras HC

Madras HC (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Observing that pendency of a First Information Report (FIR) (against a person) cannot be cited as a reason to deny him/her admission in educational institutions, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed a Government Arts College in Karur to admit a 20-year-old youth in M.A. History course.

Justice M Sundar passed the order on a petition filed by one K Suranthran of Karur, who belongs to Revolutionary Students Youth Federation (RSYF). Suranthran had graduated B.A. History from the aforementioned college and had applied for post-graduation course in the same discipline. But the college administration, after receiving a communication from police authorities seeking details, including petitioner’s attendance particulars, academic performance and behaviour in the college, had rejected his application citing a pending FIR against him.

Hearing the case, Justice Sundar noted that the college had denied admission to the petitioner, despite him being a meritorious student and several seats for the said course remaining vacant, only on the sole ground that he has an FIR pending against him. 

Pointing out that an FIR is not a proof of guilt and that the person shall be presumed innocent until proven guilty by a competent court, the Judge opined that the college authorities assumed the role of prosecutors, juries and judges. The action of the college is violating Article 14 of the Constitution which guarantees the right to education, the judge held and passed the above order.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police push away AISF activists who protested in front of the Secretariat demanding a re-investigation into the death of the two Dalit siblings at Walayar in Palakkad. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Protests erupt over acquittal of 3 accused in Walayar rape-murder case
India's tragic history of borewell accidents
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp