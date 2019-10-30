Sujith's uncle had died in June after falling into well trying to rescue hen

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: While the death of Sujith has come as a fresh tragedy to Britto's family, it was not too long ago that they lost a relative after he fell into a 60-feet-well situated not too far from the fateful defunct borewell.

Sujith's uncle, John Peter, who's an Army man, had come to Nadukattupatti village for his annual vacation in June when he died falling down a bone dry well trying to rescue a hen.

Drawing from his experience in the army and without seeking outside help, he used ropes to abseil his way down to rescue the hen. While he managed to save it, he lost balance in the process and fell down the rope.

Police sources said, "John died of multiple injuries after his rope was severed. He managed to save the hen, but with the rope rubbing against the stone wall, it split."

After the terrible accident, the family raised a metal fencing around the well and advised other villagers against going there.