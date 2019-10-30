Home States Tamil Nadu

Tirunelveli triple murder case: Prime accused Karthikeyan's parents arrested

Former Tirunelveli Mayor M Uma Maheswari, her husband Murugasankar (72) and housemaid Mari (50) were stabbed to death at her house in Melapalayam on July 23, 2019.

File photo of police and relatives of murdered former Tirunelveli mayor M Uma Maheswari gather infront of her residence. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: A team of CBCID officials on Wednesday arrested a couple in the triple murders of Former Tirunelveli Corporation Mayor, her husband and housemaid, in Madurai Karisalkulam. They were later produced before the Judicial Magistrate in Tirunelveli District Court.

Former Tirunelveli Mayor M Uma Maheswari, her husband Murugasankar (72) and housemaid Mari (50) were stabbed to death at her house in Melapalayam on July 23, 2019. The police had detained Karthikeyan, son of DMK Women Wing Functionary Seeniammal and PWD retired Engineer Sannasi for the murder, in July. On Wednesday, an officer who was part of the investigation team confirmed that Seeniammal and Sannasi have also been arrested in Karisalkulam in Madurai on Wednesday and were produced at Tirunelveli District Court.

Official sources said that they received information regarding the couple's involvement in the murder through Karthikeyan's confession. "Worried about their political career take a beating, the worried couple instigated him to commit the crime.  We had our suspicions about the couple and it was confirmed through Karthikeyan's confession during the inquiry. He had contacted his parents before and after the murder through his mobile phone.

"After further investigation, the couple was arrested in Madurai on Wednesday and an inquiry was conducted in Tirunelveli before they were produced in the district court."

