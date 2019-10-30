Home States Tamil Nadu

While FIR says borewell was covered with jute bags, Sujith's family claims it was filled using stones

2-year-old Sujith Wilson, a resident of Nadukattupatti in Tiruchirappalli district was killed after he fell into a defunct 600-feet borewell in front of his house while playing on October 25. 

Published: 30th October 2019 11:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 12:15 AM   |  A+A-

Sujith Wilson

Sujith Wilson

By JAYAKUMAR MADALA
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A fresh confusion has broken out in the Tamil Nadu borewell tragedy as the investigation team has received two different statements on the condition of the borewell that caused the accident.

2-year-old Sujith Wilson, a resident of Nadukattupatti in Tiruchirappalli district, was killed after he fell into a defunct 600-feet borewell in front of his house while playing on October 25. While the family claim that the borewell was fully filled with mud and stones, the complaint filed by the Village Administrative Officer claimed that it was only closed with temporary jute bags. 

READ HERE | Sujith's death registered as unnatural, probe on to find out cause

"Due to non-availability of water, they abandoned the borewell by covering it with jute bags," reads the complaint as recorded by the police. But the family of Sujith's mother disputes the claim.

"Ever since Kala Mary was married off to Nadukattupatti five years ago, the area has remained the same. Several of our family members and kids would sit and play in the same spot. Nobody knew that a borewell existed there till the incident happened," a family member close to Sujith's mother Kala Mary told Express.

"The cornfield was raised only this year after a good rainfall. All these years due to the lack of water, the patch of land remained dry and children used it as a playground. Who would have thought that a hole which was closed with stones, soil and mud on this land would turn fatal," he added.

ALSO READ | Sujith's tragedy reveals Fire & Rescue Dept gives no training to handle borewell rescue missions

When Express sought a clarification from the police, Manapparai DSP Kuthalingam said the complaint is based on details that the village officers have provided. "The police will investigate the matter thoroughly," he said.

The village administration claimed that their information was based on enquiries conducted with the locals. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sujith Wilson Save Sujith borewell Borewell accident Tamil Nadu borewell accident TN borewell horror
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police push away AISF activists who protested in front of the Secretariat demanding a re-investigation into the death of the two Dalit siblings at Walayar in Palakkad. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Protests erupt over acquittal of 3 accused in Walayar rape-murder case
India's tragic history of borewell accidents
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp