While FIR says borewell was covered with jute bags, Sujith's family claims it was filled using stones

JAYAKUMAR MADALA By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A fresh confusion has broken out in the Tamil Nadu borewell tragedy as the investigation team has received two different statements on the condition of the borewell that caused the accident.

2-year-old Sujith Wilson, a resident of Nadukattupatti in Tiruchirappalli district, was killed after he fell into a defunct 600-feet borewell in front of his house while playing on October 25. While the family claim that the borewell was fully filled with mud and stones, the complaint filed by the Village Administrative Officer claimed that it was only closed with temporary jute bags.

READ HERE | Sujith's death registered as unnatural, probe on to find out cause

"Due to non-availability of water, they abandoned the borewell by covering it with jute bags," reads the complaint as recorded by the police. But the family of Sujith's mother disputes the claim.

"Ever since Kala Mary was married off to Nadukattupatti five years ago, the area has remained the same. Several of our family members and kids would sit and play in the same spot. Nobody knew that a borewell existed there till the incident happened," a family member close to Sujith's mother Kala Mary told Express.

"The cornfield was raised only this year after a good rainfall. All these years due to the lack of water, the patch of land remained dry and children used it as a playground. Who would have thought that a hole which was closed with stones, soil and mud on this land would turn fatal," he added.

ALSO READ | Sujith's tragedy reveals Fire & Rescue Dept gives no training to handle borewell rescue missions

When Express sought a clarification from the police, Manapparai DSP Kuthalingam said the complaint is based on details that the village officers have provided. "The police will investigate the matter thoroughly," he said.

The village administration claimed that their information was based on enquiries conducted with the locals.